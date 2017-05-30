Inspiring! This High School Graduate was Class President, Basketball Captain & Valedictorian

Santaluces High School valedictorian Edwin Ross II has the kind of inspiring story we love to share. Ross was the president of his class, basketball captain, and has an Associate degree. He is heading to Howard University to pursue a business degree with a focus on pre-law. He said after that he’ll go to law school, adding […]

The post Inspiring! This High School Graduate was Class President, Basketball Captain & Valedictorian appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

