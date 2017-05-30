Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Inspiring! This High School Graduate was Class President, Basketball Captain & Valedictorian

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Santaluces High School valedictorian Edwin Ross II has the kind of inspiring story we love to share. Ross was the president of his class, basketball captain, and has an Associate degree. He is heading to Howard University to pursue a business degree with a focus on pre-law. He said after that he’ll go to law school, adding […]

The post Inspiring! This High School Graduate was Class President, Basketball Captain & Valedictorian appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.