Instagram Big Boy Hushpuppi goes on a rant, slams Lagos club-goers

Nigerian big boy and socialite, Hushpuppi, known for showing off his wealth on social media platforms, has taken to Snapchat to slam Lagos club goers for staining his wear while he clubbed with them. According to the Malaysian-based Nigerian man, the club-goers stained his expensive designer shirts with their hands, during a meet and greet …

The post Instagram Big Boy Hushpuppi goes on a rant, slams Lagos club-goers appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

