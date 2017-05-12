Pages Navigation Menu

Instagram Big Boy Hushpuppi goes on a rant, slams Lagos club-goers

Nigerian big boy and socialite, Hushpuppi, known for showing off his wealth on social media platforms, has taken to Snapchat to slam Lagos club goers for staining his wear while he clubbed with them. According to the Malaysian-based Nigerian man, the club-goers stained his expensive designer shirts with their hands, during a meet and greet …

