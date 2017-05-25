Pages Navigation Menu

Instagram User Comes For Juliet Ibrahim After She Ridiculed Man Who Proposed To Her Online

Posted on May 25, 2017

A social media user has taken to her page to call out Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim over her move to expose a man who proposed to her via her DM on social media. Recall that the actress had shared her private mailbox message of a man who sent in his account details along with a…

