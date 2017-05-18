Instagram Video Of Bella Hadid Grabbing Emily Ratajkowski’s Breasts From Behind Goes Viral

The night of the opening ceremony of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid was caught copping a feel of Emily Ratajkowski’s assets.

The trio – Hadid, Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin – had earlier been snapped on the Palais des Festivals red carpet as they posed in their varied selection of gowns.

But when they returned home, the girls changed into skinny jeans and crop tops for their own party on their own private boat.

Casual.

Ratajkowski then posted this on Instagram and fans just could not handle:

She loves me @bellahadid @haileybaldwin A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 17, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

I wonder who else was on that boat?

But that wasn’t the only moment from Cannes that Ratajkowski shared with the world. While getting ready for the red carpet moment, Ratajkowski posed topless with nothing but her jewels in her hotel room at the luxury Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, one of Seth’s favourite haunts.

Check those jewels out. Ahem.

Oh, Emily.

[source:dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

