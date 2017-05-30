Instgram Make-up artist PaintDatFace accused of “blackface” – BBC News
Instgram Make-up artist PaintDatFace accused of "blackface"
BBC News
Instagram make-up artist PaintDatFace has come under fire for making up a white woman, transforming her into a "woman of another culture". The original post, which has now been deleted, came with a disclaimer warning the image was "not about race …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
