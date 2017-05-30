Pages Navigation Menu

Instgram Make-up artist PaintDatFace accused of "blackface"
BBC News
Instagram make-up artist PaintDatFace has come under fire for making up a white woman, transforming her into a "woman of another culture". The original post, which has now been deleted, came with a disclaimer warning the image was "not about race …
Make-up artist gives woman new look with controversial transformation – and people are lividMirror.co.uk
Make-up artist defends 'transformation' after blackface accusationsNEWS.com.au
Makeup Artist Criticised For Transforming White Model Into A 'Woman Of Another Culture'HuffPost UK
USA TODAY –Nigeria Today –BuzzFeed News
all 11 news articles »

