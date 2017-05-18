Institute, others to vet natural medicines

To enhance the efficacy of traditional medicines, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) is to evaluate them, Nigerian Council of Physicians of Natural Medicine (NCPNM) Chairman Archbishop Magnus Atilade has said.

The evaluation, he said, would be done in partnership with NCPNM.

Archbishop Atilade spoke during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the partnership.

He said it took NCPNM over two decades to achieve the feat.

His words: “NIMR in Yaba, Lagos is a medical research institute established by the Federal Government through the Research Institute Establishment Act of 1977, to promote national health and development.

“Until the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRID) in Abuja was opened, it was the only institute dedicated to medical research,” he explained.

Archbishop Atilade said NIMR and NCPMN would conduct intensive research into natural medicinal products.

NIMR Director-General Prof Babatunde Salako, and a senior official, Dr. Olugbenga Aina, signed for NIMR, while Arch-bishop Atilade, and the Registrar, Dr. Adedamola Bank-Kadejo, signed for NCPNM.

The aim is to use NIMR expertise to develop natural medicinal products into scientifically-sound and globally-credible medicines and patents.

According to the MoU, NIMR and NCPNM shall conduct investigation, clinical trials, pharmacokinetic, toxicity studies and others as may be needed.

An advisory committee of the two bodies is to be set up to ensure that the objectives of the MoU are achieved.

After signing the agreement, Arch-bishop Atilade said the partnership would enhance indigenous traditional medicines for the benefit of the masses who could hardly afford imported orthodox drugs.

The post Institute, others to vet natural medicines appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

