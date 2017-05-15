Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Insurance regulator should be consistent in sanctioning local content defaulters – Omosehin – Vanguard

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Insurance regulator should be consistent in sanctioning local content defaulters – Omosehin
Vanguard
The National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, recently gave a directive to insurance operators that local capacity must be exhausted before any oil and gas risk can be ceded abroad. Managing Director of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Mr. Segun Omosehin …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.