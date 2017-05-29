Inter Milan Confirm Manchester United Interest In Signing Ivan Perisic

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that Man Utd are interested in Ivan Perisic.

Ivan Perisic, 28, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer, with Sky Sports claiming United are in talks with Inter over signing the Croatia international.

“[United] haven’t made us an official offer for Perisic but their interest is there,” he told Premier Sport. “We want to improve Inter and this is why we do not have any sellable or un-sellable players as of now.

“We know that we already have many important players within our roster like Perisic and before we decide to sell him, we have to think about what’s best for Inter.

“For me we have an as good squad or maybe even a better squad than most of the teams who finished ahead of us. We don’t need all that much, we will certainly make some moves but we will first have to see what our new coach will want.”

The post Inter Milan Confirm Manchester United Interest In Signing Ivan Perisic appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

