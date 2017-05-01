Inter Milan Considering Making Bid For Benfica Defender Victor Lindelof

Inter Milan have firmed up their interest in Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, say Portuguese paper Record.

Apparently they will formulate an offer for the 22-year-old Manchester United target, who has a reported €60m release clause, in the coming days.

The Nerazzurri are in the market for a new defender with Jeison Murillo linked with a Premier League switch, while Andrea Ranocchia is expected to remain in England after a successful loan spell with Hull City.

Lindelof has made 30 appearances for Benfica this season.

The post Inter Milan Considering Making Bid For Benfica Defender Victor Lindelof appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

