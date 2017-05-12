Inter Milan table £12.5m-a-year contract for Conte

Chelsea manager and league title chasing Antonio Conte is wanted by Italian giants Inter Milan

Inter, owned by the Chinese retail giants Suning, are preparing a contract offer for Conte thought to be worth up to £12.5million a year to lure him back to Italy.

They are also in the process of recruiting a new technical staff which features several of his trusted former colleagues.

Among them include Walter Sabiatini, the former sporting director of Roma, who has been confirmed as Inter’s technical co-ordinator. Conte was keen for Sabiatini to be involved on his backroom team at Chelsea but did not get his wish last summer.

Inter, who sacked manager Stefano Pioli this week, are also trying to bring back Gabriele Oriali, a former player and sporting director, who worked closely with Conte when he was in charge of the Italy team.

They also want Dario Baccin, a respected scout and former team-mate of Conte, and Cristian Sellini, a youth team coach at Genoa, who worked with Conte at Siena and Juventus.

As part of talks to lure these coaches, Inter have made a point of telling them that they are serious about bringing Conte to the San Siro.

They are also promising funds to build a team capable of taking Inter back to the top of Italian football.

Conte has two years left on his £6.5m-a-year contract at the Bridge and Roman Abramovich will offer him improved terms which will catapult him into the top tier of world coaches when the Premier League title is won.

In his first season in English football, Conte has eclipsed Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp, four coaches who are all paid higher salaries.

Despite the Suning takeover there remain some doubts about exactly how much money the Chinese investors are willing to sink into Inter.

Conte is excited by the challenge of another attack on the Champions League and Chelsea are preparing for a heavy summer of activity in the transfer market.

Conte is demanding much greater control over transfers in and out at Chelsea which Abramovich is unwilling to agree to.

He has also been keen to replace Coach Steve Holland, who will leave to join England at the end of the season, with another of his trusted Italian friends Oriali among the candidates.

Abramovich has always insisted upon a thread of continuity running through the coaching staff.

Steve Clarke and Holland survived managerial changes and the Chelsea owner would prefer another club appointment.

