International Consumer Pays NBET $159m For Power

By ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Republic of Niger (NIGELEC) and Republic of Benin (CEB) have paid $159,773, 116.61 for power supplied them by Nigeria to the Generating Companies (GenCos) and Service Providers.

This was a disclosure made by the National Bulk Electricity Trader (NBET) and captured in the Communique issued at the end of the 15th monthly meeting of the Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing with operators of the Power Sector, held Monday at NIPP Injection Substation, Lamingo, Jos.

According to the disclosure, a combined balance of $92, 315, 986.20 is still outstanding.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Power, and Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria to paying verifiable power debts, and announced the completion of physical verification of the top 100 MDA locations in Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) with plans to visit Eko and Ikeja DisCo for physical verification as a prelude to payment.

The electrical accident which occurred on 20th April 2017 in Calabar, Cross River State was regrettably announced and acknowledged with a moment of silence. The meeting reiterated the need to prioritize safety regulations and emphasized the need for the support of the sector regulators,” the communique read in part.

Consequent upon that, the meeting, which had all the operators in attended and chaired by the Hon. Minister, agreed that buildings and structures built beneath ‘high tension’ power lines be disconnected from power supply systems as already issued by NEMSA to DisCos for reasons of safety. The meeting enjoined the public to halt the practice of illegally constructing structures beneath and illegally connecting to power lines, as this practice increases the risk of electrical accidents. Prioritisation of investment in education and communication on electrical safety measures through the creation of a task force within the sector, with a plan to work with state governors to reduce accidents were encouraged as a course of action.

The Market Operator reported payment performance for service provision, with Eko DisCo topping the chart at 89% while Kaduna DisCo was the worst at 13%. Amongst DisCos, Abuja Electricity Company, APL Electricity Company, Kaduna Electricity Company and Geometric Power have not completed registration as power market participants. Amongst GenCos, Delta Power, Okpai, Omoku and NIPP plants are reported to also have not completed registration as power market participants.

Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) announced the completion of host community connection projects in Magboro, which is currently undergoing testing by Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company. NDPHC also reported progress on community connections in Egbema, Okija, Oronta, Ihiala, and Nnewi which are still work in progress.

Nigerian Electrical Regulatory Company (NERC) announced its intention to reduce the number of days required to access electricity connections in new building from an estimated 198 to 30 days through a regulatory order to be released shortly.

JED Plc reported on complaints on fast reading meters in Rantya and Mazaram Top Rayfield which were forwarded to the Honourable Minister and agreed to resolve these issues to the satisfaction of consumers

