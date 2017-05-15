International Day Of Families:Teachers Urge Dedicated Parenting

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

As the world celebrates International Day of Families, some teachers in the FCT have underscored the need for parents and guardians to be committed and dedicated to their God-given responsibilities.

Making the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, the teachers urged parents to be actively involved in ensuring their children’s well-being.

Mr Mike Ubaka, a Mathematics teacher, urged parents to increase efforts in instilling discipline and inculcating good morals in children.

”Parents nowadays dump their kids with the teacher; the teacher is expected to do the job of father, mother and then teach, discipline, groom and nurture on a meagre salary.

”The first examples are from the home; the parents should be the children’s role models.

”A well-trained child and one whose character is shaped at home, is a joy to the teacher and gives less stress to handle,” he said.

Mrs Alice Unoh, a Biology teacher, decried the alarming rate of indiscipline among children in some private schools.

”Children come to school with the notion created by some rich parents and the school authority that the teachers are paid to wait on them hand and foot.

”And because they think they can buy their way through anything, they are very difficult to train.

”You see teachers losing their jobs and dignity trying to correct a child, especially one who has some means.

”The parents stand by him; the school authority would not like to lose such patronage and so, the teacher suffers; this never used to be the case.

”Generations before us were well trained and we turned out better,” Unoh said.

Other teachers urged parents to instil in their wards virtues of hard work, self-worth, humility and determination which, they said, would groom them into becoming successful adults.

NAN reports that the International Day of Families was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 with resolution A/RES/47/237 and reflects the importance the international community attaches to families.

It is observed globally on May 15 of every year and the theme of the 2017 celebration is: “Families, Education and Well-being”.

It focuses on the role of families and family-oriented policies in promoting education and overall well-being of their members.

The Day is expected to raise awareness on the role of families in promoting early childhood education and lifelong learning opportunities for children and youth.

It is also to highlight the importance of all caregivers in families — be it parents, grandparents or siblings — and the importance of parental education for the welfare of children.

Also, good practices for work-family balance to assist parents in their educational and care-giving roles and for the private sector in support of working parents, as well as youth and older persons in the workplace, are expected to be highlighted.

The Day also aims to discuss the importance of ‘knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development.

(NAN)