Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

international friendly Echiejile to captain Eagles – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

international friendly Echiejile to captain Eagles
The Nation Newspaper
With the absence of substantive skipper Obi Mikel, Echiejile is the most experienced player in the squad, having made his Super Eagles debut eight years ago. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the left fullback and manager Gernot Rohr say they …
We will not underrate Corsica – EchiejileDaily Trust
Corsica coach: Eagles're world class playersNigeria Today

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.