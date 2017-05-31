International friendly results

International friendly results on Wednesday:

At Agadir, Morocco

Morocco 1 (Boussoufa 72) Netherlands 2 (Promes 22, Janssen 68)

At Empoli, Italy

Italy 8 (Lapadula 10, 19, 49, Ferrari 13, Petagna 16, Caldara 48, Politano 58, Bonini-og) San Marino 0

