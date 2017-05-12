International Nurses Day 2017

Florence Nightingale was a rare nurse. So rare that every May 12 – her birthday, is dedicated to recognising and celebrating nurses all over the world. She lived in the 19th century and was the founder of modern nursing.

International Nurses Day was first celebrated by International Council of Nurses (ICN) in 1965 but in 1974, the celebration was moved to May 12 and has remained so till date. International Nurses Day kit is prepared and distributed every year by the ICN while celebrating. The kit usually contains public information materials.

This year’s theme is, “Nursing: A voice to lead – Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

IND events aim to increase public awareness about nursing and nurses’ contribution towards the health care innovation. Nurses are the fast and first point of contact for health services. Nurses are innovatively practised improving the physical and mental needs of patients as well as attend to their overall well-being.

Celebrations around the world

Nurses in China recite the Florence Nightingale pledge while Australians organise a special event to announce the ‘Australian Nurse of the day’. In London, a symbolic lamp is taken from Nurses’ chapel in Abbey and passed from nurse to nurse until the Dean who then places it on the High Altar. This tradition symbolises the passing of knowledge from one nurse to another. Florence Nightingale was also called ‘the lady with the Lamp.’

Nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare. Celebrate a nurse today.

