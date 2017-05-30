Intimidation, marginalisation won’t stop Igbo demand for restructured Nigeria – Ekweremadu

Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu has said that no amount of harassment, intimidation or marginalisation will end the agitation by Ndigbo for a restructured Nigeria where every component part can substantially harness its resources. He however called on Ndigbo to never allow any provocation that will lead to armed struggle because such according to […]

