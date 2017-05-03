Invest in education, Korea envoy urges Nigeria

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Noh Kyu-duk, has said Nigeria can quickly rescue its economy and improve its growth and development with heavy investment in the education, light industries and free trade agreements.

Speaking yesterday at the Main Campus of the University of Jos, UNIJOS, where he delivered a lecture on Growing the Nigerian Economy through Nigerian Universities: The South Korean Model, Kyu-duk pointed out that throughout the war period, “parents in South Korea did not abandon education of their children.”

He also disclosed that his country was planning a partnership with Nigerian universities to establish vocational training centres, where students would develop their capacities and contribute to the economic life of the country.

