Investigating officer’s absence delays bail application for alleged sex pest teacher – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Investigating officer's absence delays bail application for alleged sex pest teacher
Times LIVE
A 33-year-old Durban teacher's application for was postponed after the officer investigating the matter did not present himself in court with the docket. File photo. Image by: iStock. A Durban teacher – accused of sending nude images and sexually …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!