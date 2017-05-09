‘Investment in Lekki Free Trade Zone hits N4.55tr’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
'Investment in Lekki Free Trade Zone hits N4.55tr'
The Nation Newspaper
The Lagos State government has said investment in the Lekki Free Trade Zone has hit about N4.55 trillion. Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Rotimi Ogunleye told journalists yesterday in Alausa that the investment includes N3.35 …
