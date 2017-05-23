Investor community welcomes “One-District, One-Factory” – Minister – Ghana Business News
Ghana Business News
Investor community welcomes “One-District, One-Factory” – Minister
Ghana Business News
The Ministry of Trade and Industry, has received more than 150 proposals covering varied economic interests from various parts of the country on the 'One District, One Factory” policy, as of Friday, May 19. Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister …
Trade Minister says government to invest only 30 percent in One-District One Factory
