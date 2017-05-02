Investors Start Taking Notice of Nigeria’s Latest Naira Plan – Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Investors Start Taking Notice of Nigeria's Latest Naira Plan
Foreign investors are warming to the foreign-exchange window that Nigeria opened last week to ease a severe shortage of dollars, according to the head of the trading platform overseeing it. The naira's depreciation in the window to almost the same …
