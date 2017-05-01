Pages Navigation Menu

Invite Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock and Make him Nigeria’s Brand Ambassador – Ben Murray-Bruce to FG

Posted on May 1, 2017

Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency Ben Murray-Bruce has called on the Federal Government to invited Britain’s Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock and give him a hero’s welcome. He adds that Joshua should be made a brand ambassador for Nigeria, saying it’s the best thing for the country’s image. Joshua was born to a Nigerian mother and […]

