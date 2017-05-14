Involve plastic bottle producers in their evacuation, environmentalist urges govt.

An environmentalist, Mr Samson Abatan, has called on state governments to involve producers of plastic bottles in removing their waste from the system.

The environmentalist told newsmen in Lagos on Sunday that plastic bottles were the major cause of blockage of drains and canals in metropolitan areas.

“It is about time state governments get all plastic producing companies to be part of the solution in eradicating the use of plastic bottles or reducing them.

“Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programme should involve all producers of plastics used for soft drinks and table water in the evacuation.

“About 90 per cent of refuse from blocked drainage/canal is made up of this item; I see no reason why they should not be involved in the evacuation,’’ he said

Abatan said that through the EPR programme, the producers would ensure that what is produced did not cause havoc to the environment.

He said it would also ensure that plastic bottle wastes were retrieved for recycling, thereby stressing the importance of recycling and creating jobs.

The environmentalist identified food packs used by food vendors as another menace in canal blockades, especially in densely populated areas.

“Food sellers should be discouraged from selling in disposable food packs; people should be encouraged to have food flasks or personal plates to buy their meals.

“If the state government can enforce a law on most of these items, our drainage system will be free from being blocked and avert flooding,’’ he said.

He urged that waste baskets should be re-introduced in public transport to stop commuters from throwing wastes from moving vehicles.

He also called for designated dumps for generated waste in public transport for evacuation by the waste managers.

Abatan called on the public to be more environment-friendly.

The post Involve plastic bottle producers in their evacuation, environmentalist urges govt. appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

