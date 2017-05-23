IPAC urges NASS to unbundle INEC ahead of 2019 polls

INTER-PARTY Advisory Council, IPAC, has asked the National Assembly to unbundle the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ahead of the 2019 general election to make it more efficient. Chairman of IPAC, Mohammad Nalado, who stated this at the National Assembly, yesterday, shortly after submitting a memoranda of the council on the amendment of the 2010 […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

