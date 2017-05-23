Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IPAC urges NASS to unbundle INEC ahead of 2019 polls

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

INTER-PARTY Advisory Council, IPAC, has asked the National Assembly to unbundle the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ahead of the 2019 general election to make it more efficient. Chairman of IPAC, Mohammad Nalado, who stated this at the National Assembly, yesterday, shortly after submitting a memoranda of the council on the amendment of the 2010 […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.