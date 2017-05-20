Pages Navigation Menu

IPI endorses Nigeria to host 2018 World Congress – Shehu – Guardian (blog)

IPI endorses Nigeria to host 2018 World Congress – Shehu
Nigeria has been granted the hosting right of the 2018 World Congress of the International Press Institute (IPI). Malam Garba Shehu, a member of the congress planning committee, made the disclosure on Saturday in Abuja in a statement issued to newsmen.

