IPI endorses Nigeria to host 2018 World Congress – Shehu

Nigeria has been granted the hosting right of the 2018 World Congress of the International Press Institute (IPI).

Malam Garba Shehu, a member of the congress planning committee, made the disclosure on Saturday in Abuja in a statement issued to newsmen.

Shehu, who is also the SSA to the President on Media and Publicity, said the endorsement followed the successful bid by the Nigerian chapter of the IPI.

He said that Nigeria’s bid to host the congress was championed by Kabiru Yusuf, who chairs the Nigerian chapter of IPI and Malam Isma’ila Isa.

Yusuf is the publisher of the Daily Trust Newspapers while Isa is a long standing member of the world executive committee of IPI.

“In making a strong case for Nigeria to host the world congress, the Nigerian team showed 6 minutes video showcasing the rich social and cultural heritage of the country.

“The video also highlighted Nigeria’s outstanding values of media freedom, rich diversity and free flow of news.

“In a video message, former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, himself one-time chairman of the global media body and the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed both called for support for Nigeria’s bid.

“They invited editors, journalists and media executives around the world to come to Nigeria to witness an African country’s dedication to quality and independent journalism and the change that is happening within through a democratic process.

“The bid was unanimously approved by both the executive board of the IPI and the general meeting which ended on Saturday in Hamburg, Germany,’’ Garba added.

In a short response to the decision, IPI Nigerian chapter chairman, Yusuf said, “Nigeria is happy that the hosting right is unanimously given.

“It will help to change a lot of wrong perceptions about our country. We won’t take this lightly because it means a lot for Nigeria.’’

The IPI is a global organisation dedicated to the promotion and protection of press freedom and the improvement of journalism practices.

Founded in October 1950, IPI has members in over 120 countries.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

