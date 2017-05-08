Pages Navigation Menu

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell Left Devastated By Kings XI Punjab’s Loss To Gujarat Lions – NDTVSports.com

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Sports


NDTVSports.com

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell Left Devastated By Kings XI Punjab's Loss To Gujarat Lions
NDTVSports.com
Kings XI Punjab scored 189 for three after being put into bat with Hashim Amla notching his second hundred this season. But Dwayne Smith smashed 74 off 39 balls to help Gujarat Lions chase down the target with two balls to spare. Edited by Santosh Rao.
One can succeed in T20 without looking agricultural: AmlaTimes of India
Amla ton not enough for Kings XISport24

