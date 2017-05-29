IPOB and MASSOB can’t force anyone to sit at home – Ike Ekweremadu

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has advised that the sit-at-home order declared by IPOB and MASSOB in South-East for May 30 should be optional. The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra had called on citizens of South-East to stay at home on May 30 …

The post IPOB and MASSOB can’t force anyone to sit at home – Ike Ekweremadu appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

