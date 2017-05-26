IPOB attacks AREWA over comments on Femi-Fani-Kayode

IRKED by the scathing attack on former Aviation Minister, Femi- Fani Kayode, IPOB has warned AREWA Youth Forum to desist from such attacks or else they get their ire. IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful in a statement posited that they are watching with keen interest the wiles of the North which AREWA youth represent. “The indigenous […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

