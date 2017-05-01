IPOB Bestows Honorary Title On Fayose, Commends Ekweremadu

The Indigenous People of Biafra has bestowed on the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, an honorary title.

The group said that the award was in recognition of Fayose’s solidarity to their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, noting that it took courage on the part of Fayose to openly identify with Kanu.

It said, “We also acknowledge the immense contributions of Femi Fani-Kayode and the honorary Biafran, Governor Ayodele Fayose, who did what no South-East or South-South governor had the courage to do.”

The group commended former aviation ministers, Osita Chidoka and Femi Fani-Kayode, Profs Chukwuma Soludo and Pat Utomi, Senators Ike Ekweremadu and Enyinnaya Abaribe and others for their support in the release of its leaders.

The release read in part, “We are not unmindful of the positive roles played by some individuals at various stages of the process to release our leader.”

Meanwhile, IPOB has commended the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, and some other individuals and groups for playing positive roles in the release of Kanu.

It said, “Of worthy mention are the likes of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe, Prof Nwala of Ala-Igbo Foundation, Mr Osita Chidoka, Tochukwu Uchendu, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, Prof Pat Utomi, Eastern Consultative Assembly, Igbo Women Assembly, Igbo Youth Movement, and the Uchenna Madu-led MASSOB.”

