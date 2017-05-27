IPOB Coordinator In Russia Is Dead

IPOB Family in Russia with deep sorrow and heart breaking to announce the sudden death of deputy zonal coordinator Mazi Okechukwu Kalu saintpetersburg zone.

He left us this morning 7:17 am without any sickness of any form. He left behind his 8 months pregnant wife and two kids. May his humble soul rest in perfect peace. The sister with his daughter is not the wife,his wife is from Ukrain. A call from IPOB headquarters mazi kalu Okechukwu is dead

