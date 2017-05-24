IPOB declares 10 days sit-at-home to its members

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday declared that its sit-at-home order scheduled for May 30 had been extended to 10 areas in northern Nigeria and Abuja. It gave the 10 areas to include: Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Makurdi, Gigawa, Jalingo, Yola and Lafia. It added that the order would also be observed in Ibadan, Benin, and Lagos. In …

