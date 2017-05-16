IPOB Group vows to hold Biafra Independence Day, May 30 – Pulse Nigeria
|
IPOB Group vows to hold Biafra Independence Day, May 30
Pulse Nigeria
According to IPOB, international organisations and monitoring groups will be in the country to observe activities. Published: 07:41; Chika Ebuzor. Print; eMail · Supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) march in Port Harcourt on January play.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!