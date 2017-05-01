”IPOB Is A Fraud” – Joe Igbokwe

JOE Igbokwe, the publicity secretary of Lagos State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has described the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as a fraud.

Igbokwe, was reacting to the visit of Nnamdi Kanu to former minister of aviation, Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode at his Asokoro residence in Abuja, today.

The APC chieftain also questioned what Mr. Kanu and his so-called Biafra agitation had to do with a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, if what he is clamouring for was a genuine course.

Mr Kanu and Fani-kayode once met at Kuje Medium Security Prison in Abuja where Fani-Kayode was remanded in an on-going Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, case concerning campaign funds used by the People’s Democratic Party during the 2015 presidential election.

When Fani-Kayode was freed on bail, he wrote an article chronicling his encounter with the pro-Biafra activist and in another article, likened him to great Igbo leaders like Nnamdi Azikiwe and Emeka Ojukwu.

Reacting, Igbokwe who sought to know the pedigree of Kanu added that he needs to know where the Biafran agitator comes from.

“Now let it be known and it is hereby made known that IPOB is a fraud. I stand by this 120% beyond mathematics!” he said.

Recently, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, threatened to stop Igbokwe from setting his foot in Igboland following his incessant anti-Biafra comments.

Igbokwe responded by saying as a prince, they are the ones who banish people and not the other way round also affirmed that freedom of speech as at the last time he checked was still sacrosanct as enshrined in the country.

