IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Meets Femi Fani-Kayode

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Monday, met with former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode at his Abuja residence. Kanu on Friday perfected his bail conditions after about 18 months behind bars. He was charged with treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms. Fani-Kayode shared a photo of them hugging […]

