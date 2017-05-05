Pages Navigation Menu

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Meets His Parents As He Visits His Hometown (Photo)

Leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu today Visited His Hometown in Isiama Afara, Umuahia, Abia State where he met With His Parents for the first time after his release from Kuje Prison last week.

See Photos below;

