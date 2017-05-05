IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu visits Biafran Cenotaph hilltop in Enugu (photos)

Nnamdi Kanu yesterday, visited the Biafran cenotaph hilltop located at Ngwo in Enugu State.. The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, who was recently released after meeting his bail conditions, offered prayers to some of the fallen heroes that fought on Biafra’s side during the civil war.

He was seen kissing the feet of Biafran fallen heroes at the Biafra Cenotaph.

“Nnamdi Kanu arrived Biafraland just now and has just finished praying to the Most High as the Cenotaph at Enugu.

“Mysteriously his convoy arrived at the Cenotaph exactly 12 noon to commence the prayers.

“Whenever Nnamdi Kanu enters Biafraland, he would first go to Hill Top Ngwo to pray at the Cenotaph before proceeding to his home to see his parents and his people. He has paid his customary homage to the memory of our fallen heroes”, a source hinted.

He added that “Biafra Cenotaph Enugu is the commemorative site of the fallen heroes of Biafra.”

