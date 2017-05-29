IPOB, MASSOB stage protests ahead of May 30 sit at home order

Members of Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra ( MASSOB) and its sister group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) , and combined security agents staged separate processions ahead of the May 30 “sit at home” order by the pro-Biafra agitators. While security agents comprising the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, State …

The post IPOB, MASSOB stage protests ahead of May 30 sit at home order appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

