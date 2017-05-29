IPOB raises alarm, alleges Army, DSS have perfected plan to kill or arrest Nnamdi Kanu

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu.

Nnewi – The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised the alarm that the military particularly the Nigerian Army has perfected plans to unleash terror on their members homes, even when they have decided not to march on the streets, but adopted Sit-at-home method of celebrating Biafra Day and remembrance of Biafra fallen heroes and heroines.

IPOB also alleged that the security agents particularly, the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Army have equally perfected plans to either kill or arrest its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu again to scuttle the Sit-at-home style of its celebration on Tuesday.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, alleged that “the Nigeria Air Force, NAF, are also hovering round Umuahia near the house of our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,”

According to IPOB,” Information at our disposal revealed that the soldiers have rented hundreds of youth and procured IPOB T Shirts for them to protest in order for them to swoop on our members in their homes to shoot them.

“They want to use the youths to cause confusion and then have the reason to arrest our leader and Director of radio Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and place another trumped up charge against him, but we will not allow that, our members are noit going to march on the streets, we are sitting at home to mark our celebration.

“Right now the people living around Afara Ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia the home town of our leader Mazi Kanu are running out of their respective houses, we suspect that the Army has perfected plans with the DSS to arrest of kill our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Right now, there is sporadic shooting by the combined team of Nigerian security agents, led by the Army and DSS in Umuahia, the state capital and Aba the commercial city of Abia state state, and we are suspecting that they are targeting our leader who has been resting in his home town, Afara Ukwu, Ibeku Umuahia.

According to the secessionist group, “the incessant and sporadic shooting and reign of bullets in Umuahia and Aba by the combine forces of Nigeria security operatives may be targeted against our leader and his family members, even when the Sit-at-home is yet to commence.”

Meanwhile, residents of Onitsha have extolled the Army in Onitsha for their peaceful conduct during the Movement for the Biafra Independent Movement, BIM/MASSOIB, celebration of the re-declaration of Biafra and hoisting of flag by Chief Ralph Uwazurike.

The residents and some Biafra activists who gathered in Onitsha groups, discussing Tuesdays Sit-at-home method of celebration of Biafra Day and remembrance of fallen heroes, expressed surprise that throughout the celebration by BIM/MASSOB, nobody was harassed, intimidated, arrested or shot.

They therefore appealed to Army and other military formations in Onitsha to replicate the respectable show of professionalism when the IPOB and MASSOB holds their Sit-at-home celebration, saying that they Army in Onitsha showed good Military Civil relationship when they monitored that celebration without shooting and arresting anybody

However, the IPOB further stated that “we want to put the whole world on notice, on the plan of the Nigeria Government and her security agencies, who are out again to take lives of the IPOB and other Biafra agitators.”

“We are therefore calling on men and women of good conscience across the globe, United Nations, European Union, African Union, Amnesty International and other relevant human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch to call Nigerian government and its security operatives to order.

“Nigerian Government and her security agencies should respect our feeling of honour for our fallen heroes and heroines, we are only remembering the 50 years of Biafra declaration by Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and honouring those who died during the war of genocide against our the people of Biafra between 1967 and 1970.

“No matter the threat from the Nigerian security apparatus and their armaments the Biafrans and IPOB members worldwide must honour and remember those killed and starved to death during the war by Nigerian Government and their soldiers.”

