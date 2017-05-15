Pages Navigation Menu

IPOB sabotaging Biafra, ignore sit-at-home order – MASSOB

Posted on May 15, 2017

The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, on Monday advised Igbos against adhering to the sit-at-home order issued by fellow pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on May 30, a day it has scheduled to mark Biafra day, saying the group was sabotaging the agitation for self-determination. Addressing journalists […]

