IPOB sit-at-home directive: Ex-ASUP President escapes mob attack in Onitsha

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE immediate past President of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Comrade Chibuzor Asomugha Tuesday escaped being lynched by some suspected hoodlums who were enforcing the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to honour the Biafran fallen heroes and fifty years of declaration of Biafran Republic.

Though Comrade Asomugha was lucky he escaped from the mob that blocked the road at Onitsha, Anambra state, the windscreen of his car was damaged when he attempted to escape from the mob who were without any identification.

Narrating his ordeal to Vanguard Tuesday, the former ASUP President said, “I was coming from Onitsha to Asaba, along spare parts side in Onitsha, there were no policemen on the road which was empty.

“Some hoodlums without identity and any uniform took over the road. Because there was no security presence, they attempted to collect my phone when they stopped my car.

“Sensing danger, I sped off and they broke my windscreen. I think that the leadership of IPOB was supposed to make a declaration warning hoodlums not to hijack the order” he stated.

He also blamed police for not mounting surveillance at the area having heard of the sit at home order to avoid hoodlums having a field day on innocent people.

Reps warn against use of force by police

Meanwhile, members of House of the Representatives have charged the military and other security agencies against the use of force in the handling of the sit at home directive to the people of Southeast by Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB and the Uchenna Madu-led Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) directed their members and all Biafrans everywhere in the world to stay indoors in honour of Biafran foreign heroes.

In a motion by the House chairman on Environment and Habitat,

Obinna Chidoka, the lawmakers urged the security agencies to exercise restraint in the circumstance, despite the rate of provocation to avoid a repeat of bloodshed that followed the observation of Biafra Day by the people last year.

While commemorating the day in May last year, IPOB members had clashed with security operatives, resulting to alleged casualties of three policemen and 52 members of the group.

According to Chidoka, who represents Idemili North /Idemili South federal constituency of Anambra State, ‘such wanton loss of lives was not necessary, in view of the government’s resolve to protect all citizens, irrespective of beliefs, language and cultures. ‘

He said the people of the south east were law-abiding citizens, who have rights like other citizens of the country, elsewhere, and should be listened to, and urged the government to explore dialogue in resolving the numerous tensions among ethnic groups in the country.

Government should dialogue with IPOB—Ex Security Chief

Speaking to Vanguard in Abuja, a former Director with the Department of State Services, DSS, Chief Mike Ejiofor said that government should dialogue with the Nnamdi Kanu-led IPOB before it becomes uncontrollable.

Ejiofor said that the situation should be properly managed because no country survives two civil wars.

He said, “My position has bee that the government should negotiate with IPOB before it goes out of hand. You can see the success the sit-at-home order recorded. It was largely a huge success.

“Government should take these people serious. I believe we need to have a one United entity. That is why it is necessary to restructure the country.

“The proponents of Biafra do not want secession.mi pray it is properly managed because no country survives two civil wars. This country has not been as divided as it is now because of structural problems.”

