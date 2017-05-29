IPOB supporters donate cow named ‘Buhari’ to Nnamdi Kanu (Photo)

Following the May 30th declaration by Biafra agitators as sit-at-home Day in commemoration of the Biafra Independence Day, some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ) claimed to be based in Malaysia but travelled home for the planned Biafra Day have allegedly donated a live cow allegedly named “Buhari” to their leader, Mazi […]

The post IPOB supporters donate cow named ‘Buhari’ to Nnamdi Kanu (Photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

