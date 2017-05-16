Pages Navigation Menu

Iran likely to back longer OPEC-led oil cut if all on board

A proposal to extend an OPEC and non-OPEC supply cut for nine months is a positive idea, sources familiar with Iranian thinking said, suggesting OPEC’s third-largest producer is likely to go along with such a plan if there is a consensus. Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s top two oil producers, agreed on Monday on…

