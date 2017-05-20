Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani re-elected

Iranians have re-elected President Hassan Rouhani. He led with 58.6 percent of the vote, compared with 39.8 percent for his main challenger, hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi, according to near-complete results broadcast on Saturday. Although the powers of the elected president are limited by those of unelected Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who outranks him, the […]

