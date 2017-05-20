Pages Navigation Menu

Iran’s Rouhani re-elected with 57 percent of vote

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has won re-election with a resounding 57 percent of the vote, the interior minister announced on Saturday.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani

With 99.7 percent of ballots counted, Rouhani had 23.5 million votes compared to 15.8 million for hardline challenger Ebrahim Raisi, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on state television, adding that the results were final.

