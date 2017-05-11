Iraq, Algeria Support Extension of Oil Production Cuts – Voice of America
|
Voice of America
|
Iraq, Algeria Support Extension of Oil Production Cuts
Voice of America
Iraq and Algeria support the extension of oil production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC producers through the end of the year to try to boost prices, they said in a joint statement Thursday. The oil ministers of the two countries held a press conference in …
