Iraq: Suicide Attack Near Oil-Rich Basra Kills at Least 8 – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
Iraq: Suicide Attack Near Oil-Rich Basra Kills at Least 8
U.S. News & World Report
A military commander says a suicide bombing near the oil-rich city of Basra has killed at least 8 people. | May 20, 2017, at 4:21 a.m.. MORE. LinkedIn · StumbleUpon · Google +; Cancel. Iraq: Suicide Attack Near Oil-Rich Basra Kills at Least 8 …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!