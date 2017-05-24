Irina Shayk shows off her post baby body at the Cannes Film Festival

Model, Irina Shayk who welcomed her first child with boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, in March slayed at the 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival in a daringly cut floor-length gown on Tuesday. The new mum seemed to have snapped back in no time. See more photos below.

