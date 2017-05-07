Is Ashley McNeely Really Dead – (READ WHAT HAPPENED)

Ashley McNeely, a former reality TV star who starred on MTV’s ‘A Shot at Love’ with Tila Tequila, was found dead on Thursday at his apartment in his hometown, Beckley, West Virginia.

Police responded to a 911 call from a woman, believed to be an acquaintance or girlfriend who alerted them of his dead body.

‘She had found him, which is my understanding,’ police lieutenant, David Allard told ET.

The authorities reportedly found drug paraphernalia, prescription medication and other substances close to his body.

According to Allard, ‘There was no indication of foul play,’ adding that ‘there were signs of illegal drug use’ when they found the lifeless body of the former reality TV star.

McNeely’s body has been transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

Ashley McNeely who became famous for his 2007 appearance on Shot at Love With Tila Tequila, also appeared in 2008’s That’s Amore.

