Is Hamza bin Laden Al-Qaeda’s next leader? – Arab News
|
Arab News
|
Is Hamza bin Laden Al-Qaeda's next leader?
Arab News
DUBAI: The new audio message by Hamza bin Laden, son of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden, was released 11 days after the fifth anniversary of the latter's assassination in Abbottabad, Pakistan, on May 2, 2011. The new message did not mention the …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!